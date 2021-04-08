Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,477 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

