ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $305,000 Investment in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YALA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

