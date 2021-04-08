Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 683 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAA opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.