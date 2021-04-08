Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 683 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MAA opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
