Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

