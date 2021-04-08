2,458 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.53. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

