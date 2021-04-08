Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

