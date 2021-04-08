4,533 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 137,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.