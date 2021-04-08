A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

