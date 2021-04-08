Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

