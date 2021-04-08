-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.98). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM opened at $5.14 on Monday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

