iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $128.88 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.