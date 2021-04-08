Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

