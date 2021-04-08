Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 171,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919,623 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.