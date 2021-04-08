Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,843,000 after buying an additional 158,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

