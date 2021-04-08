Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,755 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,019,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

