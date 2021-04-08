Morgan Stanley Sells 92,411 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.