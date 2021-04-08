Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Overstock.com worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

