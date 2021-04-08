Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.