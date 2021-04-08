44,830 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

