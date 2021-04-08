Morgan Stanley Sells 154,023 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of VMC opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

