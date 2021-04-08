Morgan Stanley Has $42.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $42,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

