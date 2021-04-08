Morgan Stanley Sells 510,222 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cognex were worth $43,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

