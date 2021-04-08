Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

NYSE CNP opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

