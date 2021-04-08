Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Everi worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everi by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

