Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

