Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $167,300.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $339.32 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $347.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day moving average of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

