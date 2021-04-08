Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $130.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $156.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

