Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $126,288.16 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of ONEM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.23. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

