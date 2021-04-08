Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,343 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HC2 were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCHC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $58,770.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,765.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

