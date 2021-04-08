$64.89 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post sales of $64.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.40 million and the highest is $65.30 million. Glaukos posted sales of $55.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $292.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $296.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.49 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85,833 shares during the period.

GKOS stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

