Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,805 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

