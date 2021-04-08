ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $339,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.