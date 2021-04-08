Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

