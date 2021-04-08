Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cubic were worth $46,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cubic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSE CUB opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -575.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

