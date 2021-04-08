Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Sells $120,300.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXT stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 54.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

