Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 133,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,367,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.