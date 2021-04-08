Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. 4,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,700,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.