Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.85

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 17531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

