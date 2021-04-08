Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.85

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 17531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.
The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
