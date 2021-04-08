Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.68

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

