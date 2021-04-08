The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.18

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.