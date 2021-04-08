Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $815.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.