Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,844,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day moving average of $342.08. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $185.51 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

