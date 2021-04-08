10,785 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

