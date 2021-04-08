Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,218 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

