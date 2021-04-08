9,736 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ichor by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 409.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

