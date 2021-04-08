Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

