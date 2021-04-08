Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,306.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $415.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $424.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

