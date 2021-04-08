Captrust Financial Advisors Has $79,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

