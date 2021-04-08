Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 255 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

