Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $14.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.